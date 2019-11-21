People Are Convinced Tupac Is Alive After New Video ‘Showing Rapper On Phone’ Emerges

MrMakaveli/YouTube

It’s been more than two decades since Tupac Shakur was shot dead in Las Vegas at the age of 25.

In the years since, fans has sworn blind to having spotted Tupac alive and kicking in various scenarios, from selling DVDs in Glasgow’s Barras market to attending an Occupy Wall Street protest in New York.

Refusing to believe the hip-hop icon had been taken so young, many fans still hold out hope that Tupac somehow managed to survive the drive-by shooting and bow out of the spotlight for a new life of anonymity.

Much like Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe before him, the idea that Tupac faked his own death has gripped people for decades. And some of the sightings admittedly do make you double take.

New footage has now emerged which claims to show Tupac walking around quite at ease, smiling while drinking from a can and speaking on the phone to an unknown person.

Taken from behind some foliage, the clip apparently displays Tupac ‘alive in 2020’ at the age of 48. It isn’t immediately clear where the footage was captured, however it appears to have been taken somewhere sunny and leafy… and in the future? There’s still a few weeks left of 2019, right?

You can watch the footage for yourself below:

From a distance, the man in the footage admittedly does look a little like an older version of the long-dead rapper, however the camera doesn’t get a close enough look at his features.

This ambiguity hasn’t stopped hundreds of people rolling up to scrutinise the vid, with many left utterly convinced they were looking at the living, breathing All Eyez on Me legend.

One person declared:

Probably the best lookalike out there same head shape teeth even scar on top right from holes in the quad studio.

Another commented:

PAC has risen… Hallelujah!!

This latest sighting comes barely a month after Icini Studios, released a video which proclaimed to give ‘confirmation’ Tupac is still of this Earth.

The ‘proof’ in this instance comes from a phone image said to show a forty-something Tupac walking down a street in South Africa.

Again – despite being a close-up – the photo isn’t very clear, and is a far cry from offering any sort of confirmation that Tupac is alive and well.

You can check out this sighting in the following clip:

After covering a variety of bizarre Tupac resurrection stories over the years, I’m admittedly a little bit sceptical. However, even I have to confess this latest video had me squinting my eyez a few times…

