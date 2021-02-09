People Are Scared Lil Uzi Vert's Diamond Implant Is Going To Rip Out cashxo/Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert made headlines and shocked fans when he had a pink diamond implanted on to his forehead. Now, fans are nervous the $24 million jewel will rip out.

Through melodic trap and emo melodies, Lil Uzi has made a name for himself. On top of his music, face tattoos and piercings have added to the interest in the artist. The internet was shocked when the musician revealed a $24 million pink diamond that had been implanted on to his forehead, and it seems that the jewellery doesn’t look too sturdy.

In fact, fans are more concerned it will fall off.

Check it out:

A post by Complex on Instagram showed the item wobble on Uzi’s head, prompting reactions from fans who were worried would simply fall off. One commented, ‘It unnerves me how rippable it looks.’

On the back of this video, more people have begun to express their concern about how the expensive diamond has been implanted into Uzi’s head.

Most of the comments from fans focus on the ability to rip $24 million worth of diamond from the artists head with relative ease. Despite the concerns of fans, it seems that Lil Uzi is happy with his investment.

Lil Uzi explained why he had the diamond implanted rather than, for example, wear it as a ring:

If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you…

It seems he think the implant will protect the jewellery, despite it looking a little loose. Uzi also stated he’s taken out insurance for the diamond, and that the purchase has been in the making for a long time – approximately four years.

Lil Uzi claimed:

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond… A lot of M’s in my face.

Time will tell how sturdy the new implant is, but it seems that Uzi has at least covered himself by taking out insurance. With that in mind, the artist shouldn’t be too worried about losing the diamond, although it could be a pretty violent scene if someone attempted to remove the jewellery from the rapper’s head.