People Cannot Get Over The Photos Of Joe Biden Meeting Olivia Rodrigo

PA Images

Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo caused a stir in the political world this week after visiting the White House and meeting with President Joe Biden.

She might not be able to parallel park, but it’s fair to say the 18-year old has racked up a pretty impressive list of other accomplishments in the past six months, from breaking Spotify records with her debut single Driver’s License to now being tapped up by Biden personally to lead a PSA campaign urging young people to get vaccinated.

PA Images

Rodrigo was at the White House on Wednesday, July 14, where she called on teenagers to take up the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage their family and friends to do the same.

Standing alongside White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at a news conference, Rodrigo said she was ‘beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination’.

‘I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,’ she added.

Psaki praised Rodrigo for volunteering to come and be part of the campaign, telling reporters, ‘I will say, not every 18-year-old uses their time to come do this so we appreciate her willingness to.’

The breakout star channeled Jackie Kennedy during her visit, touring the White House in a pink tartan vintage Chanel skirt suit, and it’s fair to say the photos of the singer meeting Biden and Dr. Fauci have caused a bit of a sensation on social media.

‘Olivia Rodrigo with a fan today,’ one user captioned an image of the singer alongside the President, while another wrote, ‘Gonna tell my kids that you were the first female president of the united states.’

‘I’m already vaccinated but I would get a third if Olivia Rodrigo told me to,’ someone else tweeted.

@POTUS/Twitter

Others pointed out that the meeting came on an auspicious day for the singer, with one person tweeting, ‘1 year ago Olivia Rodrigo got her drivers license and today she is walking into the White House to meet with the president!’

According to the BBC, vaccination rates among under 30s are lagging behind the rest of the country, with only roughly 38% of 18-29 years olds having received one dose, compared with 67% of all Americans.

