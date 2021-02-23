unilad
Advert

People Can’t Believe Lionel Richie’s Girlfriend Is Younger Than His Daughter

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Feb 2021 09:58
People Can't Believe Lionel Richie's Girlfriend Is Younger Than His Daughterlionelrichie/Instagram

Lionel Richie fans have been left unable to believe that his long-time girlfriend is actually younger than his own daughter.

Richie, 71, has been romantically involved with Lisa Parigi, 30, for some time, with reports suggesting that the pair first began dating back in 2014.

Advert

However, their age gap has recently sparked interest after Richie began trending on Twitter, prompting some to note that Paragi was actually significantly younger than his 39-year-old daughter, Nicole Richie.

Advert

The tweet that appears to have sparked the trend reads as follows:

Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he’s 71 and she’s 30, love wins.

Although Parigi is a long-term partner and not a ‘new Bae’, many have come forward to wish the couple all the best, with many remarking that age is only a number when it comes to love.

Advert

One person tweeted:

For two seconds let’s ignore the fact that she was probably conceived to a Lionel Richie song and concentrate on how great this man looks at 71.

Another wrote that, ‘When the body is 71 outside and you are 32 inside.’

Advert

Parigi, who wasn’t even born when Ritchie released classics such as Easy and Three Times a Lady, is originally from Switzerland and now lives in Los Angeles, as per Heavy.com.

Having previously worked as a model and in the corporate sector, Parigi now runs a lifestyle blog called Dream Design Discover and is also the founder and CEO of lifestyle brand The Estate Collection, which sells candles and fragrance oils.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Refuses To Shave Moustache Or Unibrow To ‘Weed Out’ Bad Dates
Life

Woman Refuses To Shave Moustache Or Unibrow To ‘Weed Out’ Bad Dates

Life After Death Is Impossible, Says Scientist
Science

Life After Death Is Impossible, Says Scientist

Psychedelic Drug Therapy Now Offered At Canadian Clinic
Health

Psychedelic Drug Therapy Now Offered At Canadian Clinic

Dr Fauci Says Trump Would Do ‘Terrible Things’ Anytime He Disagreed With Him Publicly
News

Dr Fauci Says Trump Would Do ‘Terrible Things’ Anytime He Disagreed With Him Publicly

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Music, Now

Credits

Heavy.com

  1. Heavy.com

    Lisa Parigi, Lionel Richie’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

 