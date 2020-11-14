People In The UK Have Started Streaming Christmas Songs Earlier Than Ever

Christmas songs Columbia

I love Christmas and so will usually allow myself a cheeky listen to some festive tunes once we get towards the more blustery end of September.

This year, more than ever, we deserve to wrap ourselves up in the tinselly, magical notes of Brenda Lee and Darlene Love, or belt out a tuneless rendition of Driving Home For Christmas or Fairytale Of New York.

And it would seem we’ve been getting on it early if Spotify is anything to go by, with Mariah Carey’s snow cold classic, All I Want For Christmas having sledged into the audio streaming platform’s top 40 as as Sunday, November 8. A full two weeks earlier than it did just three years ago.

Christmas Needpix

There are currently not one but three Christmas songs in Spotify’s Global Top 200, with Wham!’s Last Christmas and Michael Buble’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas sitting at 119 and 196 respectively.

All I Want For Christmas, which is arguably the most Christmassiest song ever recorded, also reappeared on the iTunes chart on November 2.

The ridiculously catchy – and let’s face it, utterly joyous – track is currently sitting at 60th position in the Official UK Charts, while Last Christmas has snowballed in at 76th position.

As per BBC News, All I Want For Christmas’ not exactly unexpected re-entry into the Official UK Charts marks the track’s 100th week in the top 100, as well as its 14th consecutive year in the chart.

Get yourself in the Christmas spirit by blasting out the following iconic music vid like you absolutely know you want to:

According to some festive statistics published by Spotify in 2018:

In our eyes, a country has officially started the jingle bell rocking once festive tunes make up more than 2 percent of all listening in the region. On average, most countries start hitting play on holiday hits towards the end of November.

However, these stats show that how early we begin whacking on our Christmas playlists very much depends on whereabouts we’re living in the world.

For example, those in the Philippines start listening to merry tunes as early as September, whilst Argentina and Uruguay wait until Christmas Day itself. How do they have such restraint?

Interestingly, as per Spotify, ‘no one gets quite into the Christmas spirit like Liechtenstein’, even though they do tend to kick things off late in the season:

Though off to a slow start, in the few days before December 25th, almost 70 percent of all listening is exclusively Christmas music—triple the global average for Christmas listening.

Spotify Spotify

Right, with Mariah firmly back in the charts, I’d say that makes it completely okay – and even essential – to put the tree up…

