People Think Martin Scorsese Had A Nap During Eminem’s Surprise Performance

Eminem shocked Oscar attendees with a surprise performance of Lose Yourself – although, not everyone was too keen on the rapper’s appearance.

As a montage celebrated decades of music in film, it soon descended into the rap artist’s classic Academy Award-winning tune – Lose Yourself, from 2002’s 8 Mile.

Emerging from beneath the stage, the Real Slim Shady (Marshall Mathers) appeared, summoning the uproar of the audience and frenzied excitement of people online. However, Martin Scorsese – nominated for The Irishman – didn’t appear particularly enamoured by the performance.

As Eminem belted out his rendition of the beloved song, the camera cutaway to Scorsese, whose deadpan expression didn’t exactly scream the same excitement as those around him.

Some people think the legendary director was falling asleep during the show, while others think he just wasn’t keen on the choice of song.

One user tweeted: ‘Martin Scorsese’s reaction to Eminem deserves a documentary film nomination.’ Another added: ‘Big thank you to the cameraman who showed us Martin Scorsese falling asleep during Eminem’s performance.’

A further viewer pointed out: ‘Martin Scorsese watching Eminem at the Oscars is everyone’s parents watching Eminem at the Oscars.’

The rapper’s appearance was a major surprise for everyone (especially since he wasn’t present at the 2003 ceremony which awarded his song an Academy Award). He later tweeted: ‘Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.’

His performance comes after the recent release of Music To Be Murdered By, his first LP since Kamikaze in 2018, featuring collaborations with late rapper Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Grey, Young M.A, and others.

As for the ceremony itself, Parasite was the historic victor of the night – taking home four Oscars, including a historic Best Picture win. Not only had no Korean film ever won an Oscar, but this marks the first time a foreign-language movie has taken home the biggest prize in film.

Parasite won Best Picture, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay, beating out the likes of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sam Mendes’ 1917.

As predicted, Joaquin Phoenix took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his blistering performance in Joker (which also won an Academy Award for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score).