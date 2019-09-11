People Think Post Malone Discovered Ozzy Osbourne

PA

Post Malone released his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, last week, September 6.

As is somewhat to be expected, it’s heading to number one on the Billboard 200, with a projected 475,000 to 500,000 unit sales expected in its first week.

If it does achieve the estimated sales, Posty’s new album will have the second-largest opening week for any album in 2019, following Taylor Swift’s Lover, which was released August 23.

One track on Posty’s album, titled Take What You Want, features rapper Travis Scott and the legend that is Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy first rose to prominence in the 1970s, as lead vocalist and daredevil frontman of heavy metal band Black Sabbath. His onstage and offstage antics, such as the time he apparently bit the head off a live bat, earned him the nickname ‘The Prince of Darkness’.

In the early 2000s, Ozzy rose to prominence once again, reaching an entirely new audience thanks to the MTV reality show The Osbournes, alongside his wife Sharon and two of their three kids, Kelly and Jack. It featured a lot of swearing, a lot of small dogs running around the house, and a lot of Ozzy looking very confused at a lot of things.

Ozzy’s combined album sales are in excess of 100 million, he’s been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, received the Global Icon Award from the MTV Europe Music Awards, and in 2015 received the Ivor Novello award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

It’s fair to say Ozzy Osbourne is a bit of a legend.

However, because this is 2019 – another 2010s year that needs to get in the bin – and because people love sharing their ignorance (or perceived ignorance) online, it seems some people don’t know who Ozzy is (or they’re pretending to not know), and they’re thanking Post Malone for discovering a new and emerging artist. Much like the time Kanye West released a track with Sir Paul McCartney.

I’m going to reassure myself that some of these tweets are just trolling sensitive souls like myself, and we can all have a big laugh about it afterwards:

Idk who Ozzy Osbourne is but he’s about to be huge after Post Malone featured him pic.twitter.com/mrpWHlN77Z — Reverse Hulk (@MikeMartinoSux) September 7, 2019

who tf is ozzy osbourne ???!??! this is why I love post malone for shining light on unknown artists — Edd (@Edxxard) September 6, 2019

Post Malone bout to give this Ozzy Osbourne guy a career! pic.twitter.com/mkqPPqUnjl — brett :( (@garlicbrett) September 6, 2019

this ozzy osbourne guy guy finna blow up thanks to post malone #helpsmallartists — 🖤 Oct. 31st 🖤 (@ScoopsAkoy) September 7, 2019

Ozzy Osbourne did so good for his first song! So cool of Post Malone to put him on like that! — d (@FootePajamas) September 8, 2019

Others saw the light, or fell for the joke, whichever way you want to look at it:

ozzy osbourne didn’t eat a live bat onstage for yall to only recognise him in a Post Malone song — L🖤 (@lissbullen) September 8, 2019

Me an Ozzy fan: *Plays new Post Malone song featuring Ozzy Osbourne*

My Generation: “who’s this ozzy person?” pic.twitter.com/QsVD57Gjt5 — Gracyn 🎃 (@FisherGracyn) September 7, 2019

If you didn't know who Ozzy Osbourne was before he did a song with Post Malone, blame your parents for raising a little bitch. — Hannie (@Hannahmadlee) September 9, 2019

I don’t know who this @PostMalone fellow is, but I am happy @OzzyOsbourne decided to help him out. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) September 6, 2019

An entire dumb ass generation: Yooo who tf is Ozzy Osbourne that Post Malone discovered.?!

Ozzy: What the bloody fuck is a Twitter Sharon.?! — 💀Darth Jay💀 (@thatdarkwitxh) September 8, 2019

If this isn’t satire, you should forever be banned from listening to music ever again — Benjamin Eaton (@The_Benjamin413) September 8, 2019

That’s enough internet for today.

