People Turned To Music To Help Them Through Lockdown, Study Shows

People increased their music intake in order to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has shown.

When we were first thrown into lockdown last year, amid the stress and anxiety of the pandemic, people had to find ways to distract and amuse themselves. Some dug out games they’d never completed, others finally binged that show on their watchlist for years, and most people listened to music more than ever.

Naomi Ziv and Revital Hollander-Shabtai, scholars at the College of Management Academic Studies in Rishon LeZion, Israel, looked into people’s music habits during lockdown.

Published in Psychology of Music, the study ‘examined individuals’ subjective evaluation of differences in their music listening habits and emotional reaction to music compared with normal times.’

A total of 200 adult respondents were quizzed on the changes in amount and situations of music listening, changes in intensity of emotions experienced in reaction to music and changes in general emotions.

Nearly 50% said they listened to music more during lockdown, with 51% also saying it helped improve their mood. Nearly half of all respondents said music helped their energy levels, while also keeping them relaxed.

‘The advent of the pandemic and first lockdown took everyone by surprise, it was an unprecedented situation in which people all over the world had to cope with fear and anxiety from the disease, as well as social isolation,’ Ziv said, as per PsyPost.

‘The most interesting finding, in my opinion, is that the increases in uses of music were more strongly associated with emotions related to connectedness with others. This seems to suggest that, at least under such extraordinary circumstances such as the lockdown, music may play a significant social role in creating a sense of group belonging, and possibly helped in coping with the situation,’ she added.

