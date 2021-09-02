Peppa Pig Deletes Tweet Calling Out Kanye After Album Ratings Revealed

Entertainment One/PA Images

Kanye West has had beef with his fair share of rappers over the years, but the latest challenge to his cred has come from a pretty unexpected source.

After facing off against everyone from Drake to Soulja Boy, a new attack on the rapper has been launched by none other than Peppa Pig.

It might seem random, but it turns out Kanye might have a legitimate rival in the anthropomorphic British pig. This all began after people started pointing out that Donda‘s 6.0 Pitchfork rating – one of the lowest of Kanye’s career – was a whole half a point lower than Peppa’s latest release Peppa’s Adventures: The Album, which saw the reviewer describe Peppa as ‘a graceful navigator of a pop scene often hostile to her species.’

After several tweets noting the discrepancy went viral, Peppa herself decided to join in on the fun, with the official Peppa Pig Twitter account quote retweeting a screenshot of the reviews with the caption ‘Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.’

It’s a pretty savage takedown, but it seems Peppa soon realised she didn’t want the heat from Kanye’s fans. The tweet was quickly deleted from the account, although not before plenty of people got screenshots.

‘Yo Kanye, I’m really happy for you, Imma let you finish…’ one person tweeted alongside an image of the tweet, while another person wrote ‘donda is great but lets not get ahead of ourselves peppa pig is clear.’

Kanye hasn’t responded, but that’s probably because he’s busy working on his Peppa diss track.