unilad
Advert

Pete Davidson Just Spilled All The Details About His Call With Eminem After Stan Parody

by : Julia Banim on : 05 May 2021 15:45
Pete Davidson Just Spilled All The Details About His Call With Eminem After Stan ParodyNBC/Aftermath/Interscope

Pete Davidson has just spilled all the details about his call with Eminem following his Stan parody sketch on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson spoke about his experiences working on the latest season of SNL and about getting to chat with Eminem.

Advert

Turns out, Davidson was just as star-struck as any of us would be during their convo, and actually ended up hanging up on the iconic rapper.

Check it out below:

Loading…

Davidson told Meyers:

Advert

It went, I think, as good as it could go. Those [sketches] were written by the great Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo – great SNL writers – and [Chris] Redd.

Eminem said a couple of nice things about me and I of course heard them and I reached out. I was like, ‘I would just like to say thank you,’ and I just hit him up and said, ‘thanks.’

He continued, ‘[Eminem] was like, ‘Yeah, man, you really did that. When I saw ‘Stu’ on script, I didn’t know how it was gonna go. But after you did that, it was fire’. And I was like, ‘Oh thank you so much, you’re the coolest’ and then I just hung up as quick as possible. That’s all you need. You don’t want, like, anything more. …Get out as soon as you can.’

You can check out Davidson’s festive themed parody of Stan – entitled Stu – below:

Advert

In Stu, Davidson portrayed an obsessive Santa Claus superfan who writes increasing desperate and disturbed letters to the North Pole, begging for a PlayStation 5.

To give an example of some of the aggressive – but still Christmassy – lyrics:

If you can’t help your biggest fan then you should just retire / or next time you slide down my chimney I’ll set your ass on fire.

The holiday-themed sketch featured Jason Bateman as a decidedly un-jolly Santa Claus, with turns from Kate McKinnon as Dido and Bowen Yang as Elton John.

Advert

The end of the sketch itself sees Eminem himself turn up, showing off the PS5 Santa delivered him, boasting:

That’s crazy, A PS5?! I didn’t even ask for this! I guess Shady must’ve been a good boy this year. Sorry Stu, you suck.

Pete DavidsonPA Images

During the interview with Meyers, Davidson also spoke favourably about the choice to feature Elon Musk as an SNL host, declaring that he would be up for going to space if Musk invited him.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

QAnon Thinks Bill Gates Divorced Melinda Because She Was Replaced By Male Clone
News

QAnon Thinks Bill Gates Divorced Melinda Because She Was Replaced By Male Clone

Meek Mill Buys Up $50,000 Worth Of Dogecoin As It Skyrockets
Music

Meek Mill Buys Up $50,000 Worth Of Dogecoin As It Skyrockets

Woman Explains How To Get Your Soul To Leave Your Body And Visit ‘Anywhere In The Universe’
Life

Woman Explains How To Get Your Soul To Leave Your Body And Visit ‘Anywhere In The Universe’

Woman Who Had No Idea She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Mid-Air On Flight
Life

Woman Who Had No Idea She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Mid-Air On Flight

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Eminem, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live

Credits

Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube and 1 other

  1. Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

    Pete Davidson Reveals Why He Had Some of His Tattoos Removed

  2. Saturday Night Live/YouTube

    Stu - SNL

 