Pete Davidson Just Spilled All The Details About His Call With Eminem After Stan Parody
Pete Davidson has just spilled all the details about his call with Eminem following his Stan parody sketch on Saturday Night Live (SNL).
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Davidson spoke about his experiences working on the latest season of SNL and about getting to chat with Eminem.
Turns out, Davidson was just as star-struck as any of us would be during their convo, and actually ended up hanging up on the iconic rapper.
Check it out below:
Loading…
Davidson told Meyers:
It went, I think, as good as it could go. Those [sketches] were written by the great Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo – great SNL writers – and [Chris] Redd.
Eminem said a couple of nice things about me and I of course heard them and I reached out. I was like, ‘I would just like to say thank you,’ and I just hit him up and said, ‘thanks.’
He continued, ‘[Eminem] was like, ‘Yeah, man, you really did that. When I saw ‘Stu’ on script, I didn’t know how it was gonna go. But after you did that, it was fire’. And I was like, ‘Oh thank you so much, you’re the coolest’ and then I just hung up as quick as possible. That’s all you need. You don’t want, like, anything more. …Get out as soon as you can.’
You can check out Davidson’s festive themed parody of Stan – entitled Stu – below:
In Stu, Davidson portrayed an obsessive Santa Claus superfan who writes increasing desperate and disturbed letters to the North Pole, begging for a PlayStation 5.
To give an example of some of the aggressive – but still Christmassy – lyrics:
If you can’t help your biggest fan then you should just retire / or next time you slide down my chimney I’ll set your ass on fire.
The holiday-themed sketch featured Jason Bateman as a decidedly un-jolly Santa Claus, with turns from Kate McKinnon as Dido and Bowen Yang as Elton John.
The end of the sketch itself sees Eminem himself turn up, showing off the PS5 Santa delivered him, boasting:
That’s crazy, A PS5?! I didn’t even ask for this! I guess Shady must’ve been a good boy this year. Sorry Stu, you suck.
During the interview with Meyers, Davidson also spoke favourably about the choice to feature Elon Musk as an SNL host, declaring that he would be up for going to space if Musk invited him.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Eminem, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live
CreditsLate Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube and 1 other
Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube
Pete Davidson Reveals Why He Had Some of His Tattoos Removed
Saturday Night Live/YouTube