Pete Doherty Looks Totally Unrecognisable After Being Spotted In France

British musician Pete Doherty looks ‘unrecognisable’ as new photos of the singer living in France have emerged.

The Libertines co-frontman was spotted enjoying life in Normandy, with a much more relaxed lifestyle compared to his earlier, more hedonistic days in London. The 42-year-old ex-Babyshambles singer also says he’s developed an appreciation for sleep and fancy cheese on toast.

As well as taking it a bit easier, Doherty performed at the annual Make Music Day concert at the Arenes de Lutece in Paris, France, earlier this week.

In the newest photos, he can be seen with his dog and bandmate Rafa, who plays with him in Pete Doherty and the Puta Madres.

He told The Sun: ‘I like Comté, Comté on toast. My guilty pleasure is sleeping. For years and years, I would stay up for five or six days and then I would sleep for 24 hours, so now I love sleep. At the moment I’m quite clean. I stopped taking heroin and ketamine.’

‘I like experimenting, making cocktails with champagne, a bit of rum, orange juice, I’m coming across like a bit of an alcoholic, but I’m not – I like a nice glass of water,’ Doherty added.

He said he’d love a McDonald’s, but his area of Normandy doesn’t have any fast food restaurants. ‘I’d have a Big Mac if I could, but I can’t. The nearest McDonald’s is 40 minutes away,’ he explained.

A source close to the star told the paper: ‘While lockdown has been tough for so many people, Pete is honestly the happiest he’s ever been. He used to live a fast-paced, hedonistic lifestyle. He was the epitome of rock and roll. But the relaxed pace of life suits him more.’

‘He and Katia have been spending time in Étretat, a coastal town popular with visiting Parisians. He still has a hand in music as that’s his number one passion, of course, but going to France has allowed him to relax. Over the last few months he has taken his foot off the pedal and has really been enjoying his downtime,’ they added.

Later this year, Doherty will join the rest of The Libertines for a UK tour, with five homecoming shows at The O2 Forum in Kentish Town. It kicks off on November 25 in Bournemouth, and tickets are available now. They’re also due to play at Rochester Castle on September 16.

It the first time Doherty, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and John Hassall have played in a full tour in two years, with the frontman also due to play at Camden’s PowerHaus on July 3.

