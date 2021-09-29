Phoebe Bridgers Is Being Sued By Her Producer After Alleged Abuse Claims

Alamy

Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for $3.8 million for alleged defamation by a prominent music producer.

Chris Nelson, a record producer and owner of the Sound Space recording studio in Los Angeles, claims the singer-songwriter spread false accusations about him online.

Advert 10

The lawsuit regards comments allegedly made by Bridgers in 2020 on her public Instagram account, which reportedly said she ‘witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson’.

Alamy

The suit also accuses Bridgers of directing her followers to Emily Bannon’s page, Nelson’s former girlfriend, who reportedly accused him of ‘racially-motivated hate crimes, robbery and assault,’ USA Today reports, as well as fraud and theft.

Nelson filed the lawsuit against the singer in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, September 28. It accuses Bridgers of defamation, false light and emotional distress. Bridgers and Nelson are said to have first met a few years ago. According to the suit, around 2018 Nelson and his then-girlfriend Bannon struck up a ‘consensual sexual relationship’ with Bridgers. After Bannon and Nelson’s relationship ended in 2019, Bannon and Bridgers reportedly continued their relationship.

Advert 10

Bridgers has never confirmed a relationship with Bannon, however the two attended GQ’s Men of the Year party in December 2019.

Alamy

Nelson’s lawsuits claims Bridger’s allegations were ‘maliciously and intentionally’ spread as part of a ‘vendetta’ linking back to their relationship. He also filed a lawsuit against Bannon in December last year with allegations of defamation, assault and battery.

While sources have told Page Six the artist has yet to be served legal papers, Nelson is seeking at least $3.8 million in damages from Bridgers.

Advert 10