Piers Morgan Brands Adele ‘Shameful’ In Scathing Rant

Alamy/@adele/Instagram

Piers Morgan has called Adele ‘shameful’ and ‘hypocritical’ in his new Daily Mail column ahead of her new album.

Adele’s highly anticipated new album 30, her first for six years, is due to be released tomorrow and is expected to be a smash hit.

Inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, 30 features voice notes from the couple’s nine-year-old son Angelo.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer said much of the album was written in a bid to address some of the questions her son had over his parents’ divorce.

Alamy

She said: ‘I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.

‘It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.’

However, Adele has faced some criticism from Piers Morgan for talking more openly about her son in interviews promoting the album.

Writing his column for the Daily Mail, Morgan accused the singer of hypocrisy for talking about her son in interviews when she had previously gone to court to protect his privacy.

Morgan described Adele’s mentions of her son as ‘such a shameless way to flog her album’ and questioned how her legal battle over Angelo’s privacy compares with her talking about his reaction to her divorce.

Alamy

He went on to accuse Adele of ‘flogging’ her son’s privacy in a bid to talk up her new album, and questioned how Angelo might feel when he grows up and sees his mum shared their private conversations on a very sensitive subject.

‘Has she given a moment’s thought to how Angelo might feel when he grows up to have had his agonising conversations with his sobbing mum about her decision to dump his dad broadcast to the world?’, he wrote.

‘She’s crossed a line by exposing her young son’s innermost feelings to public scrutiny in such a soul-baring, intimate way.’

Morgan added that while he considers the singer to be ‘a gutsy, honest young woman with a brilliant voice’ he thought she had ‘crossed a line’ in the name of ‘money, attention and sales’.