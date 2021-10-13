Piers Morgan Hits Out At Rolling Stones Decision To Retire Popular Song Over Slavery Concerns
In another one of his famous tirades, Piers Morgan has hit out at the Rolling Stones following concerns about the lyrics of one of their songs.
Morgan took to Twitter to slate the iconic English rock band, made up of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.
The Rolling Stones recently decided to retire one of their popular songs, Brown Sugar, because of concerns around the implications of its lyrics in relation to slavery.
However, this morning, October 13, Morgan found an issue with the band’s decision and so decided to share his views and spark a mass debate over the potentially problematic nature of the song.
The 51-year-old replied to a headline of an article by The Daily Mail, stating: ‘For the love of god… it’s ANTI-slavery!!!’, alongside an angry, swearing emoji.
The post sparked controversy, with other Twitter users asking Morgan if he could ‘identify the anti-slavery part’ of the lyrics, condemning him for ‘wind[ing] everyone up’.
The post has since amassed over 1,718 likes, 97 retweets and 207 comments, with other users taking to the platform to debate the controversial nature of the song lyrics. One said: ‘Are you best placed to say that though, as a white person? If you know of any hip hop songs with the n word in performed by a white person then please let us know.’
Another wrote:
Ignoring our history and hiding it away means that we run the risk of making the same mistakes again. Listen, understand, learn.
A third commented: ‘Lol, Piers Morgan explaining Rolling Stones’ lyrics, as if he knows better than the author, is so Piers Morgan.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, no-article-matching, Now, Piers Morgan
CreditsExpress and 1 other
Express
logo-v9Discount codes Puzzles Horoscopes In Your Area Shop Paper LOGINREGISTER 13°CFind us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterFind us on Instagram HOME NEWS SHOWBIZ & TV SPORT COMMENT FINANCE TRAVEL ENTERTAINMENT LIFE & STYLE TV & RADIOCELEBRITY NEWS HomeShowbiz & TVCelebrity News Turn your Lotto ticket into a £25 voucher for top attractions Demi Rose 'breaks the internet' as bares all in cheeky holiday snap from dreamy Mexico Helen Shapiro At Almost 80 Will Break Your Heart Refinance Gold ‘We’re going home’ Angel Strawbridge opens up on ‘weird’ feeling leaving the Chateau Real Madrid 'delighted' if Newcastle make January transfer bid for star they paid £33m for by Taboola Piers Morgan fumes as Rolling Stones retire Brown Sugar amid backlash over slavery lyrics
Daily Mail
Rolling Stones are forced to CANCEL 'Brown Sugar' over slavery lyrics: Keith Richards says 50-year-old song is about 'horrors' of the trade but he's tired of fighting with people 'trying to bury it' and band will not play it anymore