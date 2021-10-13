Piers Morgan Hits Out At Rolling Stones Decision To Retire Popular Song Over Slavery Concerns

Alamy

In another one of his famous tirades, Piers Morgan has hit out at the Rolling Stones following concerns about the lyrics of one of their songs.

Morgan took to Twitter to slate the iconic English rock band, made up of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

The Rolling Stones recently decided to retire one of their popular songs, Brown Sugar, because of concerns around the implications of its lyrics in relation to slavery.

However, this morning, October 13, Morgan found an issue with the band’s decision and so decided to share his views and spark a mass debate over the potentially problematic nature of the song.

The 51-year-old replied to a headline of an article by The Daily Mail, stating: ‘For the love of god… it’s ANTI-slavery!!!’, alongside an angry, swearing emoji.

The post sparked controversy, with other Twitter users asking Morgan if he could ‘identify the anti-slavery part’ of the lyrics, condemning him for ‘wind[ing] everyone up’.

The post has since amassed over 1,718 likes, 97 retweets and 207 comments, with other users taking to the platform to debate the controversial nature of the song lyrics. One said: ‘Are you best placed to say that though, as a white person? If you know of any hip hop songs with the n word in performed by a white person then please let us know.’

Another wrote:

Ignoring our history and hiding it away means that we run the risk of making the same mistakes again. Listen, understand, learn.

A third commented: ‘Lol, Piers Morgan explaining Rolling Stones’ lyrics, as if he knows better than the author, is so Piers Morgan.’