Piers Morgan Mocked After Not Being Invited To An Audience With Adele

Alamy/ITV

Piers Morgan has been rinsed online after he wasn’t invited to An Audience With Adele, but tried to take a swipe anyway.

After six years, Adele finally released her new album. 30 has dropped to widespread critical acclaim, knocking Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) off the top of the charts.

Advert 10

The Easy on Me singer recently performed at the London Palladium, marking her first live UK performance in four years, with a packed audience of fans, friends, family and fellow celebs like Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa and Emma Thompson – but Morgan was not among them.

Morgan attracted mockery from Adele’s fans after tweeting, ‘If I was at this #AnAudienceWithAdele, I’d ask her two questions: 1) Does the unctuous sycophancy from your celebrity fans make you want to vomit? 2) How come you’re singing more perfectly ‘live’ than on your records? *This probably explains why I wasn’t invited.’

One user fired back, replying, ‘You weren’t invited because you a nobody! So off you trot again and go and crawl under your stone.’ Morgan quote-tweeted him, writing, ‘Hi John, given I have 7.9 million more followers than you, I’d steer clear of playing the ‘nobody’ card.’

Advert 10

Another user with the display name ‘The Pig’ wrote, ‘You forget nobody likes you Piers.’ Morgan replied, ‘Everybody likes me, Pig – just some people are in denial.’

Advert 10

However, in later tweets Morgan appeared to lean on Adele more positively. ‘Minor irritations aside, there’s no doubt that @Adele is the best singer in the world right now and right up there with Barbra and Whitney as possessor of the best set of pipes in pop history. Just a shame she’s a Spurs fan.’

It also comes after he penned a scathing Daily Mail column about the singer, criticising her for allegedly ‘sharing [her] young son’s heartache and pain with the entire world to flog’ the new album, and even invoked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – because of course he did.

Advert 10

‘HOW did Piers Morgan turn a review of #Adele into a rant about Megan and Harry? The man is unhinged and obsessed,’ one user wrote. ‘Predictable. Piers Morgan trashing @adele. Nothing to do with her sticking up for Meghan, or him not being invited to her Audience with… he really needs successful women to make him relevant,’ another tweeted.