Pitbull Once Played A Gig At The Most Remote Wal-Mart In America

#MrWorldwide is trending on Twitter after one user remembered that Pitbull played a remote Wal-Mart in Alaska.

Pitbull has had an incredibly successful career with multiple platinum albums and hit singles like Timber and On The Floor. However, the self-declared Mr Worldwide has had some jokes made at his expense because of his character and self-given nickname.

A Twitter user has now recalled an odd scenario where Pitbull performed in a remote area of Alaska in 2012. The performance happened after the artist held a poll on Twitter, and promised to play at whichever Walmart in the United States had the most votes regardless of the inconvenience.

The tweet that recalled the story noted that Pitbull visiting Walmart in Kodiak was probably ‘the best thing to happen in the history of anything ever.’ Before the performance, Pitbull had said ‘I will go anywhere in the world for my fans.’ The artist also added ‘I want to invite that someone who thinks that it’s a joke to Kodiak, Alaska, with me.’

The artist stuck to his word, even after the Twitter poll was seemingly hi-jacked, and the Wal-Mart in a town of 6,000 saw the artist perform. Furthermore, it seems that everyone involved enjoyed the experience.

When Pitbull arrived he was greeted with a ‘bear survival kit’ from the town mayor. Moreover, after finishing his set, the artist tweeted, ‘Thank U (sic) Kodiak, I am honoured truly.’ Pitbull then returned to a more densely populated area, and performed in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 31.

Reflecting on this odd piece of music history, people can’t believe that it actually happened. Some expressed disbelief, with one Twitter user writing ‘Imagine you’re buying cereal in walmart store number 271 in alaska and pit bull is just there.’

Others noted that 4chan had, in fact, made the performance possible after people banded together to get Kodiak the vote. Equally a Twitter user added a story about the event, writing, ‘My friend lived in Kodiak at the time and said people were actually excited, and that Pitbull was really cool about it.’ This kind of evidence has put it beyond any doubt that Pitbull took part in what must have been one of the most random gigs for an artist ever.

With that said, people shouldn’t be too surprised he turned up, he is Mr Worldwide after all.