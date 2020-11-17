unilad
Playboy Wants Dolly Parton To Cover Magazine For Her 75th Birthday

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Nov 2020 13:18
Playboy Wants Dolly Parton To Cover Magazine For Her 75th Birthday

For her upcoming 75th birthday, Playboy wants Dolly Parton as its cover star once again. 

The country music legend was first seen on the magazine in 1978, when she was 32 years old. On the earlier cover, she sported the trademark outfit of bunny ears, cuffs and a bowtie.

More than three decades later, Parton hasn’t written off another appearance on the cover – and neither has Playboy.

dolly parton playboy coverdolly parton playboy coverNine Network

According to TMZ, one of the magazine’s ‘honchos’ said they’d love to shoot Parton for another cover. ‘All she has to do is say the word, and it’s on,’ the site wrote.

The 9 to 5 singer’s birthday isn’t until January 19, so there’s still plenty of time. Prior to shooting for the original cover, her contract included ‘very specific parameters that did not include nudity’, as per Parton’s official website.

Earlier this year, Parton told 60 Minutes Australia she has no plans to retire. ‘I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again. See I did Playboy Magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it – I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,’ she said.

As for whether she’d wear the same outfit, she said, ‘I could probably use it, maybe. Boobs are still the same!’

Dolly PartonDolly PartonPA Images

Parton added: ‘I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair.’

Parton is due to appear in Christmas on the Square on Netflix later this month, followed by an hour-long festive special on CBS in December, aptly titled A Holly Dolly Christmas.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Celebrity, Music

