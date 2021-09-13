Pop Smoke’s Gravesite Found Vandalised And Destroyed In NYC

PA/@realpopsmoke/Instagram

Pope Smoke’s gravesite in New York City has been vandalised and damaged, according to a new report.

The Dior rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery on February 19, 2020. He was 20 years old at the time of his death and buried in Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery.

However, the NYPD is now investigating his grave after it was reportedly ‘utterly destroyed’ by vandals over the weekend.

Pop Smoke’s gravesite was found in a ‘complete mess’ on Saturday morning, September 11, after an eyewitness alerted security who then called the police, TMZ reports.

The vandals seemingly tried to ‘smash’ a marble plaque in the rapper’s crypt, and managed to break through ‘almost completely’. Other debris was found at the scene, including ‘burned and discarded joints, as well as flowers’.

The damage also appeared to indicate the perpetrators attempted to drag Pop Smoke’s casket out of the grave, although it’s unclear whether his casket is still intact at the time of writing. Once the eyewitness came back to the scene, the rapper’s plaque had been replaced with a blank slab for the time being.

The total damage is estimated to be in the region of $500. However, while police are investigating, there were no cameras where the vandalism took place, nor are there any suspects.

The news sparked a furious response from fans online. ‘What did Pop Smoke ever do to deserve this… let that man rest in peace. This world is so evil,’ one wrote. ‘Hope the people who vandalised Pop Smoke’s grave get caught. That sh*t was disrespectful af. Evil ass world man,’ BlackySpeakz tweeted.

