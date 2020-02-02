Post Malone Goes To Club With $50,000 In Singles To Throw Around 11Miami/Instagram

Picture the scene: you’re out at the club and have no money left. Don’t worry, Post Malone might walk by and chuck you some cash!

Actors, actresses, musicians, celebrities and football fans have descended upon Florida for tonight’s Super Bowl LIV, which will see the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head.

As people get ready for the climactic clash of the National Football League championship, plenty were out enjoying themselves on Friday, January 31. However, if you didn’t stop by 11Miami, consider yourself very unlucky.

You can check out Post Malone’s clubbing antics in the video below:

The Sunflower singer rocked up to the city’s 24-hour ‘superclub’ with $50,000 worth of single dollar bills, shortly after performing at Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover at Virginia Key Beach Park.

The 24-year-old’s performance was delayed slightly after Miami was hit with torrential downpour on Friday. As he went on, he told the audience: ‘Apologise for the tardiness, the weather is pretty sh*tty. Want to thank everyone who walked through a foot of rain. Thank you for listening to these sh*tty f*cking songs, too.’

Who was all that money for at the club? Well, it wasn’t for Posty himself, as he then proceeded to waltz around handing out bundles of notes to people in attendance. Unsurprising really – we all knew he had plenty of ‘green hundreds in his safe’.

Footage of the musician’s generosity was later posted to 11Miami’s Instagram stories, letting all of its 194,000 followers watch on as club-goers were treated to a little bit of disposable income.

Talking to TMZ about his night, Post Malone said he’s ‘not really a strip club kind of guy anymore’, so when he goes out he likes to treat his friends and those around him to some cash, rather than throwing it away.

He also offered his respects and ‘all the strength and love in the world to the Bryant family’, following the recent death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The pair, along with seven others, died in a freak helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26. Millions have tributes have been pouring in ever since, with touching sentiments from a number of high-profile celebrities: for example, Sylvester Stallone says there should be a statue of the late basketball legend next to Rocky’s in Philadelphia.

More than three million people have also signed a petition calling on the NBA to ‘immortalise’ Bryant in the form of a new logo.