Post Malone Is Building A Massive 30-Bed Bunker Under His House To ‘Prepare For The Apocalypse’

PA/Windermere/Instagram

Post Malone is preparing for the end of days after buying a $3 million apocalypse home – and it looks unreal.

Last year, as reported by Hypebeast, the Texas singer-songwriter revealed he wanted to build an apocalypse shelter ‘out in the sticks… I’m building it underground. It’s going to be fun until the world ends. But whenever the world ends, it’s going to be functional’.

He’s found his spot to cower from Armageddon: it’s a 13,000ft pad tucked away in Northern Utah, built over 6.75 acres of land.

A video from 2016 on Windermere’s Instagram account – a leading real estate company in the US – has allowed fans to have a glimpse inside the artist’s new home. Their caption read: ‘Strength, beauty and design – a #modern masterpiece in the mountains of #Utah.’

Speaking of his plans for the apocalypse bunker, the singer told Rolling Stone: ‘I’m gonna put in, like, 30 bunk beds,’ and a secluded compound where he and longtime girlfriend, Ashlen, can hunker down and relax.

But why Utah? Well, it turns out that Post Malone is a bit of a gun-nut, and the state has very relaxed laws.

Malone told Rolling Stone:

It’s free country out there. Like, you can buy suppressors in Utah. You can do open-carry. Walk into the grocery store with a handgun on your hip. Cowboy shit… I can’t wait.

Elsewhere in his interview with Rolling Stone, Malone shared details of his extensive gun collection, revealing that he owns a pump-action Mossberg shotgun, an M14 rifle, a Walther PPK, a Desert Eagle, a Colt M1911, two gold-plated Glocks, an AR-15, a Glock 19, and an FN Five-Seven pistol with a laser sight.

Explaining his affection for weaponry, Malone said:

They’re fun, they’re practical, and bad shit happens… If you hurt me, I’m gonna hurt you back. Just being in the public eye. I have a lot of valuable shit. I have a lot of friends I wanna protect.

Following a spate of mass shootings in the US, 252 in the year up to early August, Malone says people are sensitive about gun control these days.

PA

But, the singer added:

… it’s an American right to own a gun. It kinda sucks that now we have to live in fear of going out to a concert, but there’ll always be bad people, and if bad people want firearms, they’ll get ’em no matter what.

As for his new mansion: it has five beds, a fire pit, basketball court, wine cellar, home gym and hot tub – and will soon have a recording studio.

Nothing like hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]