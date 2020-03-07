Post Malone Responds To Fans’ Concerns About His Health
Post Malone has reassured his fans that he is doing fine, following speculation over his health.
Footage of the 24-year-old rapper exhibiting what some viewed to be unusual behaviour caused concern among fans, with videos showing him tripping up, rolling his eyes and stumbling about during recent performances.
Speaking before crowds at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, March 6, the Rockstar artist shut down any allegations that he had been taking drugs.
In footage shared on social media, Post Malone – real name Austin Post – can be heard telling fans:
I’m not on drugs! I feel the best I’ve ever f*cking felt in my life. And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun sh*t.
But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f*cking fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.
Fans had begun to speculate about Post’s health after footage emerged of him appearing to act out of character.
One worried person tweeted:
You can’t sit there and tell me that this is normal behaviour from Post, it’s not and the man needs help before something bad happens to him.
Whether it’s alcohol or drugs, he’s not using them for fun anymore, he’s abusing them. it’s too much now, people are worried.
Another said:
This is so heartbreaking to watch. This is so scary. I hope his management help him because this isn’t normal behaviour and we can’t lose another one too soon to drug addiction. I really hope he gets the help he needs soon. For now, I will be saying a prayer for him.
Post’s father, Rich Post, has previously appeared to have addressed such concerns about his son’s health, tweeting:
I don’t want to come across as dismissive to those of you who have expressed concerned about Austin.
Your sincerity and kindness regarding him is certainly heartwarming and appreciated.
Following Post’s recent reassurances, Rich tweeted:
I told y’all.
Post Malone is currently in the middle of his Runaway tour, which kicked off in September in Tacoma, Washington. This summer, Post will travel to Europe where he will conclude his tour at London’s Hyde Park on July 2.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.
Credits@LazyAsfBRUH/Twitter and 1 other
@LazyAsfBRUH/Twitter
@rriproarin/Twitter