Post Malone Shaves Head For New Skull Tattoo

What’s the first thing that springs to mind when I say the name Post Malone? Music? Mullet? Tattoos? All of the above?

Probably, right? The Sunflower singer is renowned for his unique style, just recently adding another face tatt to his already extensive (and ever-growing) collection. Now though, it looks like Post is taking extreme measures when it comes to his new ink.

More extreme than tattooing his actual face, you’re no doubt wondering? It would certainly seem so, as the 24-year-old has shaved his head to get a new skull tattoo, sacrificing his famous mullet in the process.

Don’t worry, he didn’t go from 0 to 100 with the mullet shaving. In fact, Post – real name Austin Richard Post – first cut his mullet approximately four weeks ago.

Posting a picture of his fresh new trim on social media at the time, he wrote: ‘I cut my own mullet today mom.’ And honestly, with it being a lockdown cut done with his own two hands, it was pretty damn impressive.

But the mullet isn’t the reason we’re here; his new skull tattoo is, so let’s get on with it shall we? Showing off his latest addition, the rapper posted a picture on Instagram debuting his freshly shaved head.

The ink, which is definitely in the running for his biggest one yet, features an intricate skull outline that reaches from the top of the right side of his head to his ear.

‘I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool,’ he wrote in the accompanying caption. ‘Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass.’

Well, there you have it. I don’t know if this means Post will be sporting a shaved head for the next few years or if he’s planning on growing his mullet out again over the next few weeks, but I guess we’ll just have to stay tuned.