Post Malone’s First Livestream Concert Will Be Nirvana Tribute Set

Post Malone will soon become one of the many artists entertaining fans through a livestream concert, but rather than sticking to his own tracks he’ll be performing a tribute to Nirvana.

So far we’ve had Charli XCX, Niall Horan, Chris Martin, Bastille and John Legend all organise and perform special gigs from the safety of their homes, and as more artists continue to get involved Posty obviously didn’t want to leave his fans wanting.

While it doesn’t look like they’ll get to hear his own hits, fans will be able to watch Malone perform a series of Nirvana tracks when the livestream kicks off on Friday, April 24 on Malone’s YouTube channel.

The singer announced the concert with a video on his social media pages, which showed clips of him performing on stage before cutting to reveal the details of his upcoming event.

It’s no secret that Malone is a big fan of Nirvana, as he’s been known to cover the band’s tracks numerous times in the past. He performed Lithium at Coachella in 2016 and All Apologies in Boston in 2017, back in the days when concerts could be held in public, and not via webcam.

Unfortunately, we probably can’t expect Nirvana band member Dave Grohl to join Posty in his performance, though fans might be able to hold out hope for a surprise Zoom appearance from the drummer.

Fans have expressed their excitement for the livestream, with many dubbing the singer as the perfect soundtrack for their quarantine.

Tune in to Malone’s livestream concert from 6pm ET on YouTube.