Post Malone’s New Album Will Drop Next Month

Wikimedia/PA

It’s fair to say Post Malone had a pretty good 2018.

Beerbongs & Bentleys was released in April last year, the followup to his debut album Stoney. The former was certified triple platinum and nominated for Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards, while lead single Rockstar was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance, with the song Better Now also being nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Coupled with a seemingly never-ending touring schedule, you’d be forgiven for thinking Posty might take his time when it came to delivering his third LP.

However, the 24-year-old has just announced the follow-up to Beerbongs & Bentleys will be arriving much sooner than you’d expect.

At a recent concert – sponsored by Bud Light, naturally – Malone revealed his new album will be released in September 2019.

Check it out:

It’s very likely the album will include the track possibly titled Circles, unless that’s the album title, which was teased on the singer’s YouTube channel with the caption: ‘Unreleased Audio: Post Malone – “Circles” snippet. New album out September 2019’.

Since the release of Beerbong & Bentleys, Posty also contributed a song to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, in the form of a collaboration with Swae Lee on the track Sunflower. The song went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, while followup singles Wow and Goodbyes, featuring Young Thug, went to numbers two and three respectively.

Though we can expect Posty’s third album next month, no specific date has been stated as of yet.

