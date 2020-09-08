Post Malone’s Rockstar Is Second Song To Reach Two Billion Streams In History

There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.

I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out. I think we’re making some incredible stuff.