Post Malone’s Rockstar Is Second Song To Reach Two Billion Streams In History
Post Malone definitely deserves a huge Congratulations after his song rockstar has become the second song to reach two billion streams on Spotify.
The 25-year-old is known for his hit songs Sunflower, I Fall Apart and Circles, but evidently rockstar, which features 21 Savage, has proven to be the most popular.
The track is the second song on the streaming platform to reach over two billion streams. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You was the first to do so. Posty pipped Drake to the post, as his One Dance currently sits at 1.9 billion streams.
The singer first arrived on the music scene in 2015 after his song White Iverson was released. His popularity continued to rise after the release of Congratulations and his debut album Stoney. The album went on to be nominated for Top Rap Album and Top Billboard 200 Album in 2018’s Billboard Music Awards.
rockstar was released on the singer’s second album Beerbongs & Bentleys, which arrived in 2018. The album also featured other best-selling singles such as Better Now, Psycho featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and Candy Paint. The following year he released his third album Hollywood’s Bleeding.
Post Malone – real name Austin Post – is now working on his fourth album, which he hopes will lift people’s spirits during these unprecedented times.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, he said:
There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it.
I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out. I think we’re making some incredible stuff.
If his music wasn’t keeping him busy enough, Posty recently created his own brand of rosé wine, which sold an astonishing 50,000 bottles in two days.
The brand, called Maison No. 9, costs $21.99 and proved so popular that Vivino – the sales platform through which the wine is sold – crashed on the first morning of pre-sale because it couldn’t handle the overwhelming demand.
When asked if the wine world’s high-end ways have rubbed off on the 25-year-old, he said:
One great thing about life is putting on a suit with a pocket square and a tie bar and everything and just going in. I didn’t feel much of it, though. Because at the end of the day you can try to be as fancy as you want, but what you’re really trying to do is just get hammered drinking wine.
I couldn’t have put it better myself.
