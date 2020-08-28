Public Enemy Return To Def Jam With Brand New Album PA Images

It’s official: Public Enemy are returning with a new album after two decades away from working the Def Jam record label.

Though the iconic group have been releasing music in the time since they last worked with Def Jam, such as 2017’s Nothing is Quick in the Desert, new album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down is the hip hop group’s first collaboration with the legendary label in 20 years.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D said in a statement:

‘Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold. Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time—it’s necessary—to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.’

Flavor Flav also said: ‘Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.’

The group released Sate of the Union (STFU) earlier this year, a single taking aim at president Donald Trump, as it addressed the prevalence of police brutality and the protests following George Floyd’s murder in the United States. The video for the song contained footage of the civil unrest in America and the new material looks set to follow on from its anti-Trump, pro-Black Lives Matter rhetoric.

Previously, Flavor Flav was very publicly fired from the group, but this was joked off as an April Fool’s prank – despite the artist claiming to have no prior knowledge of this.