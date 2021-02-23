unilad
Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda With a Private Jet

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Feb 2021 18:30
After rapper Bobby Shmurda was released from prison early, Quavo picked him up in a private jet. 

Shmurda – real name Ackquille Pollard – was recently released from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility after being handed seven years in prison back in 2016. The Bobby B*tch artist had previously pleaded guilty conspiracy and weapons possession in a plea deal.

Among those happiest to see him was Quavo, who offered to ‘personally’ pick him up and take him home… in a private jet.

In an interview with Billboard, the Migos member – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – said: ‘I’m going to get my guy. I’m personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I’m bout to go get him. I’m gonna let him show you how I’m gonna pick him up, yessir.’

Now, in a recent Instagram post, Quavo shared a short clip of Shmurda exiting the plane, captioned: ‘Did Six And Didn’t Switch Welcome Home!’

The rapper hasn’t posted many updates regarding his release, only uploading a clip from Christopher Walken’s King of New York with the caption: ‘How the f*cc y’all forget about me.’

In an earlier message prior to his release, the 26-year-old wrote: ‘Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding this six year sentence out with me. I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon.’

The rapper is also expected to be playing events in the coming months, with Rowdy Rebel saying: ‘I normally wouldn’t speak on my brother’s behalf, but I know my brother ain’t gonna miss Summer Jam… some things are just mandatory, and Summer Jam is mandatory.’

Shmurda will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until a maximum end date of February 23, 2026.

