Queens Of The Stone Age Singer’s Kids Take Out Restraining Order Against ‘Scary’ Dad

PA Images

Josh Homme’s children have filed a domestic violence restraining order against him.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman has been described as ‘scary’ by his two children, Orrin, 10, and Wolf, five, who have reportedly expressed concerns that their father might hurt them.

Advert 10

According to legal documents, Orrin and Wolf have witnessed their father shouting at their mother, Brody Dalle, and that he drinks and drives while they’re in the car.

Due to their age, Dalle filed the restraining order on their behalf.

PA Images

Dalle and Homme tied the knot in 2005, but went their separate ways two years ago.

Advert 10

According to the lawsuit, cited by TMZ, Orrin alleges there was a recent incident where Homme grabbed his private area. He also accused his father of physical abuse such as flicking his ears, hitting his head, poking his chest and throwing things at him.

Meanwhile, five-year-old Wolf has claimed that Homme calls Dalle swear words, drinks and drives, and that he physically abuses him in similar ways to his older brother.

He also alleged that he’s scared to go to his father’s house to see him.

PA Images

Advert 10

Discussing the restraining order, Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, said:

Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.

Dalle herself has previously been granted a restraining order against the No One Knows singer, following allegations that he turned up to her house and headbutted her.

Homme later went on to file one against his ex-wife and claimed that she was trying to get him arrested for violating the restraining order.

Advert 10