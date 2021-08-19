R. Kelly ‘Sexually Abused 16-Year-Old’ That He Met At His Child Porn Trial, Court Hears

PA

R&B singer R. Kelly allegedly sexually abused a teenager that he met at his child porn trial.

Kelly, full name Robert Sylvester Kelly, is currently facing more than 20 federal charges including racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery, all of which he’s denied.

The charges in the indictment refers to six alleged victims, but it’s believed the prosecution will present 22 victims.

The first victim to take the stand at his trial, which began yesterday, August 18, was a 29-year-old woman who testified that Kelly knew she was underage at the time they had sex in 2009.

The ordeal took place in Chicago, where the age of consent is 17. Kelly has been in custody in Chicago for two years.

The woman alleged that she first met the Ignition singer when she was 14 years old after she attended every day of his 2008 child pornography trial, in which Kelly was found not guilty.

Two years later, she met up with Kelly at a party after he remembered her from the trial. At the time of their meeting, she told Kelly she was 19, despite having been 16 at the time, Metro Online reports.

A few days later, the singer invited the then-16-year-old to his mansion where he told her to put on a swimsuit, which he later asked her to remove.

After Kelly performer oral sex on her, the woman said she ‘felt uncomfortable’ and decided to come clean to the singer and revealed her real age, showing ID as proof.

Despite there being proof of her real age, the witness alleges that he then told her to keep saying she was 19, and to ‘act 21’.

The pair then proceeded to have sexual intercourse, something that the witness says was her first time.

The last night she spent with Kelly was in 2010, after she claims to have been slapped and choked by the singer until she lost consciousness.

As well as verbal testimony, the 29-year-old presented a T-shirt she claims to have Kelly’s spit and semen on.

On several occasions, Kelly has requested bail but has been denied it each time. Following his arrest in 2019 he requested it, but a judge branded him as an ‘extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls’.

His requests for bail in the wake of the ongoing pandemic were also denied.

