R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Slave Jocelyn Savage Finally Speaks Out

Chicago Police Department/jocelynsavage/Instagram

Jocelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s girlfriends and alleged ‘sex slave’, has spoken out for the first time about her relationship with the disgraced singer.

Savage, who hasn’t posted on social media in two years, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 23, to say she will be sharing ‘chapters of my story’ and details about her relationship with R. Kelly daily on Patreon, a paid membership platform.

Alongside the post, Savage said she will be sharing things she swore not to in a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and said she is ‘risking my life for many others’ by doing so. She also said the content is ’18+ and only for mature audiences’, adding: ‘I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember.’

According to The Daily Beast, who have seen the members-only Patreon post, Savage details the night she met R. Kelly at one of his concerts in 2015, when she was 17. She said it was a ‘fun experience’ but had ‘very mixed emotions’.

Savage also apparently says the singer promised to launch her music career, saying: ‘Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah.’ Not long after meeting him, Savage dropped out of college and moved in with R. Kelly, however things became more and more worrying from then on.

According to Savage:

After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time. If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet. But It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with ‘Yes, daddy’ or ‘Please daddy’ he was so controlling.

Savage also detailed how the singer would threaten to end her career if she tried to leave or speak to her parents in private, writing: ‘He would always would say ‘All this can stop today, you want a career? Or do you want to live a normal life’ basically trying to make me do what he wants.’

Since Jocelyn’s Patreon post, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg told TMZ she is ‘exploiting’ her situation and trying to make money from her relationship with the singer.

Chicago Police Department

Greenberg said:

It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.

Kelly is currently in jail in Chicago, facing sex crime charges in two states. He was arrested in July this year on charges reportedly involving child pornography and obstruction of justice.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.