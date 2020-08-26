Radio Station Is Playing Christmas Songs Every Day For Next Four Months

Mariah Carey/ThePoguesOfficial/YouTube

Do you hear what I hear? We’re nearly in September, and it’s already the most wonderful time of the year for this festive radio station.

Advert

For some, the appearance of Christmas paraphernalia spells doom for their sanity. Soon, advent calendars, selection boxes and seasonal treats will fill the shelves, tinsel will adorn shops, films will play throughout the day and, of course, the ‘kids start singing and the band begins to play’.

Personally, I think it’s way too early to be digging out the Christmas playlist (I always cave in November). However, one radio station is already rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

Magic 100 Christmas Magic Radio

Introducing Magic 100% Christmas, the newest pop-up station from Bauer Media. Tony Moorey, Group Content Director at Magic Radio, told Radio Today that the company is always ‘evolving our offerings and launching innovative new shows and stations to ensure that we reflect our audience’s needs’.

Advert

He added, ‘With listeners seeking cheer and fun during these challenging times and a strong understanding of how music and Christmas are interlinked, we knew that the next expansion of the Magic brand had to be around the joy of Christmas.’

Ronan Keating, Magic Radio Breakfast presenter, added:

2020 has been a hard year for us all – what better way to lift our spirits than bringing Christmas forward a few months? One of the most fulfilling parts of working at Magic Radio is to be able to connect with our listeners and bring a smile to their faces, so I can’t wait to launch Magic 100% Christmas and turn up the Christmas cheer!

With just less than four months to go, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.