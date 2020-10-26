Radio Station Playing Nothing But Christmas Songs Launches In UK
It’s less than two months until Christmas, and with very little else to celebrate (sorry, Halloween), it’s fair to say the festive feeling is coming early this year.
Therefore, it’s officially time to crack open the Christmas jumpers and get the festive tunes blasting. Listen, I don’t make the rules.
Luckily, a new radio channel is here to deliver all of our yuletude tunes, by playing non-stop festive bangers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It really will feel like it’s Christmas every day!
The new Christmas channel, courtesy is Heart Radio, is called Heart Xmas, and is set to bring a bit of cheer to what has otherwise been a bit of a rough year for a lot of people.
Festive listeners can expect to hear all the classics, from Mariah Carey to Wham, you know the drill, to some of the more modern tunes, featuring Ariana Grande and Little Mix.
In a statement, Andy Everett, managing editor of Heart, said:
With the nation turning to radio for light-hearted escapism and comfort, we are thrilled to bring listeners some festive feel good cheer earlier than ever before this year as we launch Heart Xmas today!
With the clocks going back, we’re switching on Christmas as Heart’s much-loved festive sister station returns, playing the nation’s favourite festive tunes from the past 50 years, non-stop, 24/7.
The countdown to the big day is officially on here on Heart Xmas!
Finally, can someone pass me a mulled wine?
