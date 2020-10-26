Radio Station Playing Nothing But Christmas Songs Launches In UK

With the nation turning to radio for light-hearted escapism and comfort, we are thrilled to bring listeners some festive feel good cheer earlier than ever before this year as we launch Heart Xmas today!

With the clocks going back, we’re switching on Christmas as Heart’s much-loved festive sister station returns, playing the nation’s favourite festive tunes from the past 50 years, non-stop, 24/7.

The countdown to the big day is officially on here on Heart Xmas!