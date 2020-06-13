Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Responds To ‘Fan’ Who Thinks They’ve Got Too Political

Rage Against The Machine Tom Morello Shutterstock/PA Images

Art is inherently political, but Rage Against The Machine’s leftist, anti-fascist stance is overt. However, guitarist Tom Morello has responded to fans who say the band is airing their political opinions too much.

It’s in the bloody name. One Twitter user astutely wrote: ‘What machine did you think they were raging against, man?’ Alas, amid current Black Lives Matter protests, the Killing In The Name group has attracted the ire of right-wing critics.

One such bothered listener – Scott Castaneda, who has since deleted his account – tweeted Morello, writing that he ‘used to be a fan until your political opinions come out’. Unfortunately for him, the guitarist had some bad news.

The now-expunged tweet read: ‘Music is my sanctuary and the last thing I want to hear is political BS when I’m listening to music. As far as I’m concerned you and Pink are completely done. Keep running your mouth and ruining your fan base.’

Morello replied: ‘What music of mine were you a fan of that DIDN’T contain political BS? I need to know so I can delete it from the catalog.’

This sparked a hilarious Twitter pile-on to those who dared to criticise the band. One user wrote: ‘The fact that conservatives are genuinely shocked by the fact that Rage Against the Machine are leftists displays that right-wingers are utterly incapable of actually listening to anything at all.’

Another user tweeted: ‘The people angrily denouncing Rage Against the Machine for Tom Morello’s leftist politics is one of the more hilarious things I have ever seen on the internet. WHAT MACHINE DID YOU THINK THEY HAVE BEEN RAGING AGAINST FOR DECADES? THE ICE CREAM MACHINE? THE ATM? LAWNMOWERS?’

Troy Johnston also wrote: ‘Congrats to everyone who just found out Rage Against the Machine is a political band. Next you should check out my favorite puppy calendar, Animal Farm.’

When someone had the audacity to suggest Morello was ‘another successful musician instantly becoming a political expert’, he replied:

One does not have to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University to recognise the unethical and inhumane nature of this administration but well, I happen to be an honours grad in political science from Harvard University, so I can confirm that for you.

Amazingly, Scott spoke to the Detroit Metro Times about his tweet going viral. In an interview, he claimed he understood ‘they’ve always been political, but it’s getting worse and worse and worse… I don’t want to listen to political stuff. And once someone taints that for me, it just kills the mood.’

If you hear Rage Against The Machine and don’t automatically see the correlation between their music and leftist politics, you’re either ill-informed or willfully dim.