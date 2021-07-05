Rapper Aitch Argues Men Are ‘Hiding’ From Liking Plus-Size Women Following Fat-Shaming Comments
Rapper Aitch has clapped back at critics who fat-shamed the models he used for his recent single cover.
Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, got people talking last week after debuting the artwork for his new single Learning Curve.
In the picture shared on Instagram, the 21-year-old can be seen lying on a bed with several gorgeous, curvy women – quite different from the usual models you see in the music industry.
While many applauded the rapper for using plus-sized models for the artwork, others fat-shamed the women, something the Taste rapper found ‘hard to witness’.
Talking about the cover and body positivity on Spotify’s Who We Be TALKS_ podcast, he said:
All the negative stuff was mad to see; obviously, rappers get hate all the time, but it was a lot, and it was also sh*t to see men hating on girls that much, it’s hard to witness.
If you’re going to comment and say that this tune is shit, then that’s fine, say no more, you can do, but why are you going to comment about a girl.
However, I also found out after I posted that picture how many men behind-the-scenes low-key like plus size girls, and how many were hiding from it.
Discussing why he chose those models, Aitch continued, ‘That’s my vibe, if you listen to a couple of my songs and previous lines, certain bars, I reference it, and I know other people do like fuller figures, I think it’s a thing where people don’t want to admit it, and I’ve seen a few things where girls have said, ‘Oh guys just want to do one night with us and never date us’.’
The Manchester-born rapper has also been subject to abuse on social media and explained that sometimes people threatened to ‘F [him] up’.
He said:
Sometimes people who comment just want you to react, so for instance, I get messages and people are like, ‘Yo, come to this place and I’ll F you up,’ I reply saying, ‘What are you talking about?’, and then they go, ‘I am such a big fan of your music,’ it’s like bro do you know what you’ve just said to me, what are you talking about?!
Aitch isn’t the only one in the public eye to receive abuse online; recently Inbetweeners star Emily Atack detailed some of the awful, sexually explicit messages she’s been subjected to on social media.
If you’ve been affected by bullying and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Bullying UK (part of Family Lives) on 0808 800 2222. The helpline service is open 9am–9pm Monday to Friday and 10am–3pm Saturday and Sunday.
Topics: Music, fat shaming