Rapper Blueface Flouts Quarantine To Make Music Video That Descends Into Brawl

As millions of us do everything we can to abide by government guidelines, staying home to save lives, it seems some haven’t got the memo.

Advert

Either that or they have got the memo and have just decided the rules don’t apply to them, which appears to be the case with rapper Blueface, who recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from his new music video.

The video, posted to the rapper’s social media over the weekend, showed a number of women at the rapper’s house for the shoot before it culminated in a massive brawl in which punches were thrown and hair was pulled.

A number of videos were posted to the 23-year-old’s Instagram story on Saturday, April 18, initially showing Blueface – wearing a mask – standing outside his home surrounded by various women in bikinis who were twerking on all fours.

Advert

The video then cut to inside his California home, showing a couple of the women arguing before the scene erupted into a full-blown brawl, with two of them throwing punches at each other while another tried to break them apart.

Throughout all of it, Blueface – real name Johnathan Michael Porter – made no mention of the social distancing measures currently in place worldwide to protect people and to prevent the spread of the virus, instead recklessly sharing footage of his actions for all to see, stating: ‘They going viral.’

blueface brawl 2 bluefacebleedem/Instagram

The rapper’s manager, Wack 100, has since spoken out about Blueface’s actions, saying that while he is ‘definitely taking the situation seriously’, the 23-year-old isn’t because he believes coronavirus ‘isn’t real’.

Wack 100 told TMZ:

He’ll argue with me that this is not real. I will say ‘well have you been watching [the news]?’… I think a lot of youths don’t think they can be affected by [it]… You’ve got to understand, I’m his manager. I don’t tell him what to do, I simply direct him and suggest to him what we’re gonna do.

Wack said that as soon as he saw the video he ‘immediately called him’ but hasn’t managed to get through to him yet, although he said he will ‘definitely have another conversation’ with him in an attempt to set him straight.

Advert

The manager ended the interview by saying he couldn’t place all of the blame on Blueface, as his own government is giving mixed messages by opening beaches in the midst of a lockdown.

A fair point: if we are to truly flatten the curve and ensure our health services aren’t overwhelmed in the coming days and weeks, we need solid, unwavering leadership that doesn’t contradict the science.

In the meantime though, we’ve all got to ensure we’re playing our part by staying at home, even if rappers like Blueface deem themselves to be above such rules. Disclaimer: they’re not.