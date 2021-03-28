unilad
Advert

Rapper Boosie Badazz Pays Guy $500 So He Can Brutally Slap Him For Music Video

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Mar 2021 10:45
Rapper Boosie Badazz Pays Guy $500 So He Can Brutally Slap Him For Music VideoRapAllStars/Twitter

Boosie Badazz paid a random man $500 so he could slap him for his new music video – and you better believe he got his money’s worth.

Footage emerged on social media from Rap All-Stars and My Mixtapes of the One of Them Days Again artist shooting a video.

Advert

The rapper, real name Torrence Hatch, apparently offered $500 to a bystander so he could full-force slap them as part of the video’s narrative. Money talks, after all.

In the clip, the unnamed man stands at the counter next to Boosie and calls him a ‘punk-ass rapper who can’t even rap’, and asks, ‘How are you gonna tell me you’re a goddamn rapper?’

At this point, Boosie wallops him, sparking shocked reactions from the surrounding crew. In another clip filmed after the slap, the rapper says he’s giving him a ‘tip’ for taking it so well, and the guy appears to be smiling about the whole thing. In the end, he was paid a total of $554.

Advert

While amassing hundreds of thousands of views online, not all of the comments have been positive towards Boosie. ‘I know for a fact dude didn’t think it would be like that,’ one user wrote.

Another wrote, ‘Dude prolly thought he meant a lighthearted slap and got his whole face rearranged.’ A third commented, ‘Ah, the rich taking advantage of desperate people. The American way.’

A fourth tweeted, ‘Says a lot about how the rich see the poor, and how the poor see themselves. He bought a man’s pride for $564.00 and the man was eager to sell it.’

Advert

Others weren’t as critical, with one writing, ‘He made 500 for 10 seconds of work and some lil pain. It was worth it lmao.’ Another wrote, ‘Keep it a buck folks, that’s easy money. I’d even turn the other cheek for an extra hundy.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns
Animals

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’
News

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage
News

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Music, Now, Rappers

 