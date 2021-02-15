Rapper CyHi The Prynce Says Someone Tried To Assassinate Him

At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade. I just want to know why and if there is anything I can do to fix the issue.

I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city … but it’s chaotic out here. I’m trying my best to keep a level head, but when you dont know who is after you its hard to wrap your mind around it and not be paranoid. By the grace of god and my lord and savior jesus christ I am still here.