Rapper CyHi The Prynce Says Someone Tried To Assassinate Him
Atlanta rapper CyHi The Prynce has claimed someone tried to assassinate him before he flipped and crashed his car.
The rapper, who is known for tracks such as Movin’ Around and Dat Side, took to Instagram to speak out about the ordeal on Sunday evening, February 14.
Images show what is said to have been CyHi’s badly damaged car, the front of which was completely destroyed on one side. The vehicle appeared to have flipped on to its side before coming to a stop by some trees on the side of the road.
In a lengthy caption posted alongside the photos, CyHi said the incident took place earlier this week as ‘somebody tried to gun [him] down on the highway’.
Sharing the post on Valentine’s Day, he wrote: ‘Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there’s no love here anymore. a couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life… I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adamant about taking me off this earth.’
CyHi did not share any information about who the alleged culprit could be, but went on to describe what happened, writing: ‘They where shooting at me while I was driving and even after my car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree, they came back and shot the car up some more.’
The rapper continued:
At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade. I just want to know why and if there is anything I can do to fix the issue.
I was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, and I have tremendous love for my city … but it’s chaotic out here. I’m trying my best to keep a level head, but when you dont know who is after you its hard to wrap your mind around it and not be paranoid. By the grace of god and my lord and savior jesus christ I am still here.
As well as recounting the incident, CyHi addressed the alleged shooter and urged them to understand that he is ‘not a bad person’. He stressed that he doesn’t ‘want revenge’, just ‘understanding and closure’.
He further addressed ‘everyone that’s in Atlanta right now’, encouraging people to ‘protect’ themselves, ‘stay out the way and be careful, because it could all be over in a split second.’
The post continued:
I understand there’s a lot of beef going on in my city between different crews, that is fueled by the music…but it is time that we all have a sit down and have a peace meeting.
There are to many lives being lost over music. I know I’m not the king of my city or nothing, but the real leaders (i won’t say no names, but you guys know who you are) you all are extremely blessed to have the the careers that you have and be able to feed your family and loved ones. It’s time to stop the violence in Atlanta.
Writing the post with ‘tears’ in his eyes, CyHi explained that he feels ‘somebody gotta step up and say something’, and that people ‘don’t have to kill each other’.
A number of other artists, including Big Sean and Meek Mill, responded to CyHi’s post to express their shock at the incident.
