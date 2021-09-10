Rapper Dan Sur Has Gold Chains Surgically Implanted In Head In Place Of Hair

@dansurig/Instagram

A rapper from the US claims to be the first person to have gold chains as hair, after he had them surgically implanted into his head.

We thought we’d seen it all when Lil Uzi Vert had a huge pink diamond attached to his forehead, but Dan Sur has gone one step further and claims to be the first rapper and possibly first person ever to have gold chains for hair.

The reggaeton artist has been showing off his new do to his thousands of followers on social media. The musician’s teeth were also fronted by a set of gold grills.

According to MTO News, the artist had lots of tiny hooks attached to his scalp, which he can then hang the bling from.

‘The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,’ he said in one of his videos.

‘I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.’

‘This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history,’ he added.

The rapper underwent the surgery in April earlier this year, Caracol TV reports.

So while most people head to the hair salon for a new do, Dan Sur will be heading to the jewellery counter to freshen up his locks.

Not everybody is a fan of his unique new look though. While some fans say it’s ‘beautiful’ and ‘unique’, others have been commenting saying that it looks ‘ridiculous’.

Over on TikTok, Dan has been doing Q&As with his followers about his hair and grills. One person asked how he manages to sleep with the gold braids in, to which he demonstrated how he removes each chain from its hook before he goes to bed.

Another doubted that the chains were genuine gold and silver and suggested they were plastic. Dan had an answer for that too. He took one of the chains off his head and plunged it into a clear unidentified liquid to confirm it wasn’t plastic.

What is Dan Sur’s net worth in 2021?

Dan Sur’s net worth hasn’t been reported yet. He must be doing well for himself though to be able to create a full head of hair out of gold, silver and diamond-encrusted chains.