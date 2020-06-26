Rapper Huey Dies Aged 31 HueyVevo/Twitter

Rapper Huey has died at the age of 31.

Advert

The rapper, famous for his hit Pop, Lock & Drop It, was shot last night, June 25, at around 11pm in Kinloch, Missouri, according to reports.

Huey, real name Lawrence Franks, Jr., reportedly arrived at a hospital ‘suffering from a gunshot wound’ and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

huey dead HueyVEVO/YouTube

According to a report from regional Missouri outlet Fox 2, the shooting happened in front of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Mable Avenue in Kinloch.

Advert

Upon further investigation, police determined another victim of the same shooting had arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive after being taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Following news of Huey’s death, tributes began pouring in for the rapper from fans and those in the industry, with many mourning a life lost too soon.

One fan described him as ‘the genius artist behind Pop, Lock & Drop It‘, while another wrote: ‘One of the people from St Louis that made it out and the world got to see who he was. This is Crazy man. Prayers to all of his family and friends.’

Huey was originally signed to Jive Records and is best known for his 2006 debut single Pop, Lock and Drop It. The hit record peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007, with the song climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart that same year.

Advert

The song, which was later turned into a remix featuring Bow Wow and T-Pain, appears on the late rapper’s debut album, Notebook Paper. His follow-up single, When I Hustle, also appeared on the album.

The rapper has remained active in the years since, even releasing a new record, Pulled Away, in April this year. Huey’s Instagram profile says he was looking forward to shooting a music video this coming Saturday, June 27, for his new single, according to Fox 2.

According to Fox 2 reporter Blair Ledet, there has been no confirmation on any arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 615-5000 or to remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477)

Rest in peace, Huey. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.