Rapper Kash Doll Loses $500k After Someone Breaks Into Her Car

Ice Me Out rapper Kash Doll has reportedly lost $500,000 in a car robbery.

The 29-year-old was recently filming a new music video in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, when her someone broke into her car.

Local police believe the theft took place between 11pm and 5am. However, while these incidents usually show some sign of forced entry, the unknown culprit was able to get in via an unlocked door.

As reported by TMZ, Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, lost $500,000 worth of possessions in the theft, including expensive jewellery and a $50,000 Louis Vuitton box. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident at the time of writing. The rapper hasn’t made any comments on social media.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one user wrote: ‘Someone she knew or someone was watching her… bc there is zero reason to keep something like that in a damn unlocked car.’

Another user wrote: ‘That’s just dumb on her part. That much money in jewellery and a LV box in a unlocked car. Just asking to get robbed.’ A third tweeted: ‘If I was rollin’ around with half a mil of bling I’d have a couple of bad azz mofos with uzis with me.’

Others have criticised Kash Doll for leaving such expensive items in her car in the first place – however, while it’s sensible to keep stuff like that hidden, it obviously doesn’t excuse them being taken.

Earlier in April, the rapper finally settled her ‘beef’ with Asian Doll after earlier drama about who started the ‘doll wave’.

Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, real name Misharron Jermeisha Allen, wrote: ‘It’s called growing up I literally don’t want no drama with nobody… it was good seeing her tho frfr look how far we came I’m going through to much to be beefing over nothing.’