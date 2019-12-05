Rapper Left With Half A Head After Drug Lab Explosion

CEN

A German rapper was left with catastrophic injuries after being thrown from a building in an explosion.

Rapper Dr Knarf, otherwise known as Niko B., was thrown from his recording studio in Cologne, Germany, into the courtyard when the building exploded on February 6, 2017.

He had allegedly been producing drugs in the basement of the studio when the combination of highly concentrated cannabis extract mixed with butane gas exploded from the bottles in which they were kept.

Dr Knarf, 35, revealed his brain swelled so much after he was thrown from the building that a huge portion of his skull had to be removed, effectively leaving him with half a head.

He suffered burns across 40% of his body, and according to doctors, his chances of survival were close to none. However, the 35-year-old kept fighting for his life in spite of the horrific injuries he had sustained.

The rapper has now spoken out about his ordeal, saying (translated to English):

[The burns] were nothing compared with what came after. I lay for three months in a coma, during which I suffered four strokes. My brain has grown so much that some of the bone had to be removed.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, the rapper could be seen – for the first time since his accident – sitting in a wheelchair while addressing his fans, telling them: ‘I fight back to life.’

Dr Knarf said he wanted to ‘clean up with a few things’, primarily a rumour which suggested he had lost both hands in the explosion. Holding them up, he said: ‘My hands are still there, burned’.

But he said worse than the burns were the strokes that came afterwards, while he was in a coma for three months, which left him paralysed on one side and means he has to use a wheelchair.

The rapper has admitted he made mistakes before the explosion, but wouldn’t comment further on what these were due to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Despite having a large proportion of his skull missing and the accident leaving him paralysed, the 35-year-old has a positive outlook on life and is determined not to let his injuries define him.

The rapper is currently learning to walk again and is hoping to release a new album, Prometheus, in 2020.

