Rapper Lil Loaded Dies, 20, A Day Before Court Hearing For Friend’s Death

Lil Loaded/Instagram

Texas rapper Lil Loaded, who was known for the viral track 6locc 6a6y, has died aged 20.

The rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, was born in San Bernardino, California, before moving to Dallas, Texas, as a child, where he later found fame.

Ashkan Mehryari, an attorney for Robertson, confirmed the news of his rapper’s passing in an email to Billboard on Monday, May 31. His death is said to have been a result of suicide.

Lil Loaded/Instagram

Robertson celebrated his fans in the days before his death when his viral song 6locc 6a6y was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) following its initial release in 2019.

Sharing the news on Instagram on May 27, he wrote, ‘dopest fanbase on earth.’

Last year, Robertson was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the shooting of his friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker, before being indicted earlier this year on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The incident, which took place in October 2020, saw police called to Walker’s home after two gunshots went off in the street. Robertson, Walker and a third person were outside the home when Walker’s sister, who was inside, heard the gunshots and went outside to find Robertson and the other witness standing over Walker.

The 18-year-old had been shot in the torso and died from his injuries after being taken to Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

At the time, Robertson’s attorney said the two were friends and the incident involved ‘no malice’. Robertson was released on bond, but court records cited by Dallas Morning News show he was due to appear in court for an admonishment hearing today, June 1.

Mehryari said the hearing was just an admonishment, and that it had not been weighing on Robertson’s mind as it approached.

The lawyer described the death of his client as ‘very tragic’, adding that he didn’t see it coming. He said Robertson’s record label, Epic Records, strongly believed in the rapper and had invested heavily in his success.

Lil Loaded/Instagram

He commented, ‘He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.’

Stanley Gabart, whose production company worked with the record label, reiterated a similar view as he commented, ‘This kid was on a great path.’

He said the death of the 20-year-old, who was so talented and full of joy, came as a shock, explaining, ‘He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about, wish we could’ve intervened.’

Gabart added that he loved watching Robertson make music.

