Rapper Lil Marlo Dies Aged 27

Set Up Shop rapper Lil Marlo has been shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia.

Local law enforcement was called to Interstate 285 in the early hours of the morning today, July 12, where they found the rapper had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances under which the artist – real name Rudolph Johnson – was shot. He was 27 years old.

Rumours and unconfirmed reports of Lil Marlo’s death first started circulating earlier today, with footage of a damaged car by the side of the freeway being shared on Twitter.

TMZ has since confirmed the shooting with Atlanta Police Department, explaining they responded to a call at 2:06am. It’s unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting, someone in the car shot him or if other events led to his passing. The city’s medical examiner also confirmed to the publication that they had the body.

Speed Me Up rapper Lil Yachty posted a picture of Lil Marlo to his Instagram, writing: ‘We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother.’

Fellow Atlanta rapper Clay James also wrote: ‘Waking up seeing Lil Marlo passed away made me appreciate waking up even more… it’s a sad day in Atlanta. Prayers up to his family, friends, and QC. Black lives won’t matter to anyone else if they don’t start mattering to US first.’

He added in a tweet: ‘Never take for granted being able to return home safely to your family. This, along with waking up everyday are underrated BLESSINGS.’

Lil Marlo joined the Quality Control label back in 2017, where he worked alongside the likes of Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls. He released such songs as 2 The Hard Way, Chance, Big Tymers, Rac Racing and Time After Time.