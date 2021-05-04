Rapper NLE Choppa Defends Himself After Video Of Him Fighting Fan At Beach Hits Social Media
NLE Choppa has defended himself after footage of an altercation between the rapper and a member of the public was uploaded to YouTube.
The 18-year-old rapper has had an accomplished rap career, with his debut album reaching number 10 in the US charts last year and then going gold. Despite this musical success, the artist has had some issues with the authorities.
Over the weekend, footage of NLE Choppa’s latest controversy came to light. A video was uploaded to YouTube that showed a man approaching Choppa and his friends on a bike, before a disagreement then breaks into a fight. The rapper has now taken to Twitter to defend his actions.
The footage has been removed from YouTube, but Choppa still addressed the incident:
Damn y’all never got hit in a fight before? bruh asked for picture I said no I’m enjoying my self and I get called scary and a b****. I make sure I take pictures with every fan but some days I just be trying to chill and get disrespected in the process.
And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some. Honestly ain’t wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach.
In response, some found it funny that before this tweet about the fight, Choppa wrote, ‘I love being here in LA but what’s some fun stuff to do?’
With that said, many have agreed with the comments of the rapper, and plenty of fans have shown support. One noted, ‘At the end of the day you gotta do what you gotta do to get peace right?’
Those who support Choppa will be glad that this controversy has not had the lasting effects of previous events. In March, the rapper was arrested on charges of drug possession, burglary and the illegal possession of a firearm. Once again, the artist took to Twitter to defend himself.
The rapper wrote:
During this arrest I was setup, substances were planted on me that I don’t consume/use/own, my name was lied upon, and I was even mistreated in the process.
It seems that Choppa isn’t letting these incidents get in the way of his career. After his arrest, he wrote Final Warning, which criticised the police for arresting him. Time will tell whether he makes a song about finding something to do on Venice Beach.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Music, Los Angeles, Rap