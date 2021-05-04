Rapper NLE Choppa Defends Himself After Video Of Him Fighting Fan At Beach Hits Social Media

Damn y’all never got hit in a fight before? bruh asked for picture I said no I’m enjoying my self and I get called scary and a b****. I make sure I take pictures with every fan but some days I just be trying to chill and get disrespected in the process.

And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some. Honestly ain’t wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach.