Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Security Guard At Miami Club

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a security guard at a club in Miami.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 8, on a warrant for his arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The warrant related to a May 30 incident which saw the Miami-Dade Police Department called out to the King of Diamonds strip club in Florida in the early hours of the morning.

According to the police report, cited by TMZ, witnesses said members of security were escorting Williams out of the building when an altercation broke out between the staff and the rapper. The security manager told police the dispute related to money that had fallen out of Williams’ trousers, prompting onlookers to try and pick it up.

Footage from the scene showed the rapper walking out of the club with a weapon, the Miami Herald reports, and reports say Williams pulled out a gun and fired off a round which was aimed towards the ground but ended up hitting one of the security guards in the right ankle.

The guard told police he saw the rapper take the gun out of his trousers and jumped out of the way, a move which he claims ‘saved him from being shot in the torso.’

The rapper is said to have fled the scene before police arrived. Jail records show he was booked into a Miami-Dade jail following his arrest.

At the time of the incident, Williams was out on bond after being charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and petty theft relating to an earlier shooting in Bay Harbor Islands.

