Rapper Pop Smoke Was Shot By 15-Year-Old During Home Invasion, Officer Testifies

Pop Smoke was shot dead by a teenager looking to steal his Rolex, a police officer has testified.

Los Angeles Police Department detective Carlos Camacho said that the 15 year old had admitted to shooting the rapper – real name Bashar Jackson – during a home invasion last year.

The teenager, who is the youngest of the group charged with murder and robbery after they allegedly broke in to the AirBnb where Pop Smoke was staying, reportedly confessed during a recorded conversation with a cellmate at a juvenile detention centre.

‘They got into a fight, and he shot him three times,’ Camacho said, adding the that teenager ‘said he shot him on the back.’

According to New York Daily News the group was trying to steal the rapper’s Rolex watch and Cuban link chain. Another officer, Christian Carrasco, testified that the break in took place around 4am, while Pop Smoke was in the shower.

A woman in the house with the rapper reportedly had a gun held to her head, and was told by one of the group ‘Shut the f**k up. Do you want to die?’

Carrasco told the hearing:

She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and Mr. Jackson [falling] to the ground. Two other individuals began to kick him.

Pop Smoke was taken to hospital following the shooting, where he later died of his injuries. He was 20 years old.

