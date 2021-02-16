Rapper Riff Raff Challenges Tekashi 6ix9ine To $2 Million Boxing Match
Gallon of Ciroc rapper Riff Raff has offered Tekashi 6ix9ine the chance to win $2 million if he takes him on in the boxing ring.
Riff Raff made the offer on Instagram yesterday, February 15, after watching footage of Tekashi in a confrontation with Meek Mill outside a club in Atlanta over the weekend. Video showed the Gooba singer pointing his phone at Mill and trying to charge towards him before being stopped by security.
In response to the confrontation, Riff Raff accused Tekashi of attempting to ‘start fights with Real Artists that have police records to where if they were to kick your ass in a parking lot then they would go to jail and f*ck their money up’.
Tagging Tekashi on Instagram, the rapper went on to say he wanted to ‘turn the tables’ and ‘play your game with you,’ while upping the stakes with a $2 million prize. The challenge came alongside a training video accompanied by a classic boxing tune – the Rocky theme song.
He wrote:
I challenge You @6ix9ine in the boxing ring for $1,000,000 cash. We both put $1,000,000 in a glass case at a Pay Per View event and the winner takes all. I will be training starting today and I suggest you do as well. I will give you 3 months of training as well. See you in the RING you little mosquito…
Good Luck 69 you will be 69ing the announcers table when I know you thru the ropes my dear lad.. Let’s Get it… There is no running now this WILL happen.
Riff Raff also took the opportunity to accuse Tekashi of stealing his look, specifically identifying his ‘Rainbow Braids and shark grills’. He questioned whether the rapper thought he could get away with the style without having to ‘eventually pay the Prada Piper’.
Riff Raff, who rose to popularity in the early 2010s, is known to be particularly protective about his look. After noticing that he beared a striking resemblance to James Franco’s character Alien in the 2012 film Spring Breakers, he filed a $10 million lawsuit against the producers of the movie for stealing his likeness, Complex reports.
The altercation between Mill and Tekashi saw the rainbow-haired rapper trashing Mill for having security with him.
Mill later claimed Tekashi was waiting for him outside the club, writing on Twitter, ‘We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out… we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment… he tryna get something locked up no cap lol.’
Tekashi does not appear to have responded to Riff Raff’s challenge at the time of writing, so we’ll have to wait and see whether the $2 million offer piques his interest.
