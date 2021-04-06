Rapper Sada Baby Criticised For Wishing Death On Lil Nas X When Hearing About DMX’s Condition
The rapper Sada Baby has been heavily criticised after appearing to wish ill health on Lil Nas X upon hearing of DMX’s health problems.
Party Up rapper DMX, 50, is currently being treated at New York’s White Plains Hospital after reportedly suffering a heart attack.
DMX was taken to intensive care on Friday, April 2, where he was initially placed on life support. It’s understood that he has since been taken off life-support and is now able to breathe on his own, Sky News report, however his condition remains serious.
In a video tweeted by New York’s PIX11 News, DMX’s attorney Murray Richman expressed the gravity of the situation:
DMX is in the hospital presently, he’s been in the hospital as the result of a heart attack. He has been taken off the life-support system and is breathing on his own. But we are concerned.
It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point.
Well-wishes poured in for DMX, including from rappers such as Ice-T and Chance The Rapper, both of whom offered their love and prayers to the hip hop icon.
Sada Baby, however, took a different direction with his own message, appearing to use DMX’s health concerns to have a pop at Lil Nas X.
In a post uploaded to his Instagram stories over the Easter weekend, Sada Baby appeared to suggest that he wished a grave illness on Lil Nas X:
Lord we said Nas X, not DMX.
Many people have called Sada Baby out for this comment, with some suggesting it was potentially sparked by homophobic beliefs. Others have read it as being yet another enraged reaction to Lil Nas X’s ‘Satanic’ MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) video.
One person tweeted:
I can’t believe that Sada Baby would put this kind of hate out towards Lil Nas X, Someone he has had no interaction with. I myself posted prayers for DMX and his recovery two days ago. Recent years DMX himself has been spiritual and wouldn’t wish for someone to die.
Another said:
This is sad. This isn’t what Christianity is supposed to be about. People are spreading the wrong message and wonder why people stray away from it.
Tweeting in response to Sada Baby’s deeply inappropriate reaction, Lil Nas X wrote:
This is so f*cked up omg. Everyone stream the number 1 smash hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) out now on all platforms!
This isn’t the first time Sada Baby has been criticised for his behaviour towards the LGBTQ+ community, which is what has led some to believe his comments were homophobic in nature.
In October, Sada Baby lashed out at a Nicki Minaj fan page after she featured on the Whole Lotta Choppas remix, referring to the page using the slur ‘f****t’.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
