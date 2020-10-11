Rapper Saweetie Mixes Ramen Noodles With Flaming Hot Cheetos And People Are Divided @officialsaweetie/TikTok

We’ve all been guilty of making strange combinations of food when there’s not much in the cupboard, but this latest combo is really dividing people.

Rapper Saweetie took to TikTok recently to share her mix of ramen noodles with flaming hot Cheetos, and I don’t whether I want to try or turn off the internet for the day.

The 26-year-old rapper called her method of preparing the noodles the ‘correct way’, and can be seen firstly adding tabasco sauce and Tony Chachere’s No Salt Seasoning Blend to her ramen before draining it in a sieve. Saweetie then tips the drained noodles into a bag of flaming hot Cheetos and eats them straight from the bag.

Check it out here:

Sharing the video on the social media, the rapper captioned it, ‘This how you supposed to do it!’

Since sharing the video a couple weeks ago, the video has been liked more than two million times, while 16,600 people have taken the time to comment on the culinary adventure.

Saweetie’s unusual choice of meal has definitely left people divided. One person commented, ‘My stomach says no but… my heart says one bite won’t hurt anyone’.

Another said, ‘My nose is running just watching this’, while someone else added, ‘My body would send me into shock if I did that’. A reoccurring comment was that this is something people do in prison with their noodles.

While there were some naysayers, others were here for it. Someone said, ‘that looks SO. GOOD.’ While someone else said the Tap In rapper was ‘on to something’ with mixing the ramen with Cheetos.

On Instagram, Orange Is The New Black actor Dascha Polanco commented, ‘Gimme some’.

Love or hate the idea, it’s sure got people talking.