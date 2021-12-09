Rapper Slim 400 ‘Shot And Killed’ Aged 33

Alamy

Rapper Slim 400 has reportedly passed away at the age of 33, following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles.

The Nothing but Bloods artist, real name Vincent Cohran, narrowly escaped death in 2019, when he was shot 10 times in an alleged ambush in Compton.

Today, December 9, social media has been flooded with tributes after Slim was reportedly shot and killed in LA.

As reported by TMZ, he was killed in a shooting in Inglewood, however it’s unclear how many suspects were involved and what led to the incident.

Among the many tweets remembering Slim and his work, Biz Markie wrote, ‘RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history – who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.’

HipHopHundred also tweeted, ‘RIP Slim 400, Slim was one of the first to believe in the brand and always kept it solid with me! One of the few people in life who always kept it real and always laugh and really just be himself, I learned a lot from Slim.’

User @dylanisPALM tweeted, ‘Long Live Slim 400. LA we are in BIG TROUBLE… please everybody let’s not get desensitised to rappers getting killed. And it’s a damn shame to find out a rapper is dope af after he’s gone… prayers to his family, especially his daughter.’

In an earlier interview following the 2019 attack, he told a local radio station, ‘I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it. I hit the ground thinking it was over.’

‘My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting… my family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there,’ he continued, as per the Mirror Online.